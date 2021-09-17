Glenwood Springs conducting online survey to guide comprehensive plan update

An ongoing Glenwood Springs resident survey could help guide updates planned for the city’s comprehensive plan, said Trent Hyatt, Glenwood Springs senior planner.

“It’s intended to serve as a precursor, allowing us to understand the issues the community sees as priorities now and in the near future,” Hyatt said.

Conducted online and via text, the survey throws a wider net than a poll of Glenwood Springs voters earlier this year.

“That poll was specifically concerned with potential ballot issues,” said Bryana Starbuck, the Glenwood Springs public information officer. “Whereas the poll targeted a relatively small number of voters, this is a much broader survey, and it is open to everyone who is a resident.”

In an effort to ensure the entire community has an opportunity to be heard, Starbuck said the survey is also available in Spanish.

Survey participants will have the opportunity to weigh in on local issues, the quality of city services and future budget priorities.

“This will help us establish a benchmark of where we are at now, and establish where we want to go,” Starbuck said.

To participate in the survey, go to the city of Glenwood Springs’ website , and follow the link at the top of the page or go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GLENWOOD_SPRINGS_LIVE_WEB .

For questions about the survey, contact Starbuck at 970-384-6441 or by email at bryana.starbuck@cogs.us .

Hyatt said the survey is the first of many opportunities for the public to provide feedback guiding the comprehensive plan update.

“This is just the first step of public input in a lengthy process,” he said, explaining the city could host town halls and provide other public feedback avenues in the future.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.