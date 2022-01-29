Glenwood Springs council increases South Canyon Landfill tipping fees to keep pace with inflation

The City of Glenwood Springs Landfill in South Canyon.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Several fees at the South Canyon Landfill are increasing to keep pace with inflation, but at least one — grease liquid waste — is being significantly reduced.

During the Glenwood Springs City Council’s regular session Jan. 20, council members unanimously approved an increased landfill tipping fee schedule.

While most fees were increased by about 5%, grease solid waste tipping fees were reduced about 23% to $0.23 per gallon for in-county users. Out-of-county users are slated to pay $0.35 per gallon for grease liquid waste.

City documents state the decrease is partially a result of incorporating grease waste into the landfill’s composting program.

Septic Tank Liquids and Carwash Waste were increased by 15% and every category of tire tipping fees was increased by 20% because of increased tire recycling costs.

A new tipping fee was created for unsorted construction and demolition waste, which is set for in-county users at $80 per ton and $115 per ton for out-of-county users.

The new fees are scheduled to take effect March 1.

While council did not discuss the fee schedule before approving the agenda item, one public commenter asked council to continue looking into food waste diversion programs.

“We’re incentivizing food waste by having some of the lowest food waste tipping fees in the state,” Public Works Director Matt Langhorst said Tuesday.

Lower food waste tipping fees could incentivize local businesses to use private entities, such as EverGreen Zero Waste, for food waste collection rather than relying on municipal waste, Langhorst said.

“The composting conversation and how that ties into food waste diversion is going to continue,” he said.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.