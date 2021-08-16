Glenwood Springs council scheduled to continue West Glenwood annex discussion Thursday

Two major housing developments are slated for the Glenwood Springs City Council’s review and discussion Thursday, during the council’s regular meeting.

Following a proclamation thanking the Colorado Department of Transportation for their efforts to reopen Interstate 70, the council is scheduled to consider a potential annexation and rezoning of a nearly 16-acre plot in West Glenwood, at 214 Center Drive, for the purpose of constructing more than 300 residential units north of the Glenwood Springs Mall.

Proposed by R2 Partners, the West Glenwood development, which could include more than 250 apartments, dozens of townhomes and several live-in work units as well as a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, was met with opposition by many residents, some of whom started a petition to request denial of the annexation and development.

While the council previously considered R2 Partners proposal on July 29, the item was continued following 90 minutes of public comment on the agenda item, most of which was opposed to the development.

Since the July 29 meeting, council received a number of public comments regarding the development, all of which were opposed for reasons ranging from the proposed pricing of the units to increased density causing additional safety concerns during natural disasters.

On the developer’s side, concessions have been made to alleviate concerns voiced by the Planning and Zoning Commission, which unanimously voted to recommend denial of the annexation and rezoning, according to city documents.

Reducing the number of proposed residential units, donating land for a new firehouse to serve the area and paying 20 percent of a new firehouse’s construction costs were among R2 Partner’s concessions.

Glenwood Meadows

Across the Colorado River, Stoneleigh Companies, LLC, is ready to enter the fourth phase of the Lofts multi-family apartment complex, city documents stated.

Council is scheduled to review a major site architectural plan regarding the construction of a four-story, 36-unit apartment building, which includes a lower-level parking garage.

To move forward with the project, the builders need a special use permit to erect a building taller than 40-feet, which was unanimously recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission in July, as well as a variance to extend the building’s length 15 feet beyond the city’s design standard of 125 feet, which the commission narrowly recommended approving by a vote of 4-3, city staff reported.

Overall, the commission recommended approval of the major site architectural plan with the caveat that several suggested conditions should be met by the builder, including irrigation for a native-seed area, paying required system improvement fees and paying a surcharge to offset necessary lift station upgrades.

