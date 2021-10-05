Glenwood Springs council to consider 480 Donegan annex, airport improvements, public art master plan

Glenwood Springs City Council could vote Thursday on the proposed annexation and rezoning of a property in West Glenwood for a proposed housing development known as the 480 Donegan Project.

During a special council meeting in September, the council decided to postpone voting on the annexation, granting the developer — R2 Partners — time to put together a response to council and public comments throughout the annexation consideration process.

R2 Partners first appeared before the council with their development plans in July for a nearly 16-acre plot north of the Glenwood Springs Mall. The council accepted public comment throughout August, most of which was opposed to the project, but the public comment period ended prior to a Sept. 7 special meeting, which was called for the purpose of reviewing changes to the development proposal.

Initially pitched to community leaders in 2020 as an apartment complex with more than 400 units, R2 Partners responded to community concerns, Planning and Zoning commission feedback and council requests with changes to the original plan.

Though several iterations have been presented, the most recent proposal includes nearly 300 apartments, 40 for-sale townhomes, an acre to be donated to the city for the purpose of building a new fire station and additional green space within the site plan.

The Ohio-based development company also has the Glenwood Springs Mall property under contract, and could develop that site, though plans regarding the property’s potential use have not been finalized.

Frank Woods, the mall property’s current owner, issued a statement Monday, supporting R2 Partners plans for the developer’s potential use of the mall property and the 480 Donegan Project, which is proposed on property currently owned by the Diemoz family.

“The Glenwood Springs Mall is an area that has been identified for redevelopment in the city’s Comprehensive Plan as a Secondary Center on the Future Land Use Map,” Woods stated in a news release. “A master plan that considers both the mall and the Diemoz family property makes the mall redevelopment more viable and attractive to retail and commercial tenants. R2 Partners’ plan for a residential community aligns with the feasibility of a revitalized Mall project.”

An attorney representing the Diemoz family previously stated the family’s support for the R2 Partners development, and added the property could be developed in the near future with or without annexation into the city.

Airport, art, budget

The council is also scheduled to review two potential capital improvements to the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport.

A universal communications (UNICOM) system and relocation of the airport’s Jet-A fuel tank could cost up to $400,000, and city documents list the projects as high priority.

According to a city staff report, the airport’s UNICOM system needed to be replaced for years, but finally died recently. Because of the airport’s “small” classification by the Federal Aviation Administration, they are able to continue operations with hand-held radios until a new system can be purchased, city documents state.

Additionally, the airport’s Jet-A fuel tank no longer meets code and needs to be moved away from its current location, city staff reported.

City Council is slated to review a Public Art Master Plan during the meeting. Following the 2018-19 installation of the “Tubing the Colorado” sculpture, the city’s Arts and Culture Board identified a need for a comprehensive approach to public art, which could include a process for requesting art and artists.

The art plan could include funding for public art by ear marking about 1% of monies used for publicly funded capital improvement projects — including roads, streetscape projects, fire and police stations, parks, city facilities and utility projects — when visual elements of projects are above ground.

A 2022 budget submittal, prepared by city staff for the council’s review, is also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting.

Read the full agenda at COGS.us.

