Glenwood Springs, CRFR crews extinguish house fire near Canyon Creek

Crews responded to a house fire along U.S. Highway 6 near Canyon Creek on late Thursday afternoon.

Glenwood Springs Fire Department photo

Firefighters from Glenwood Springs and New Castle responded to a house fire along U.S. Highway 6, adjacent to Interstate 70, west of Canyon Creek Thursday afternoon.

The report came at 4:41 p.m. of a fire involving a single-story structure, according to a Glenwood Springs Fire Department news release issued Thursday evening after the fire was put out. No one was injured, and the cause remains under investigation.

Both Glenwood Fire and Colorado River Fire Rescue crews responded, with three fire engines, three water tenders, two ambulances, and three command vehicles along with 20 firefighters from the two departments.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a single‐story residential structure heavily involved in flames with smoke venting from the windows and roof,” the release stated. “Firefighters simultaneously confirmed the evacuation of all occupants while also establishing fire attack operations.”

Firefighters were working on mop‐up operations into the night, the release said. Garfield County Sheriff’s officers, the New Castle Police Department and the Colorado Department of Transportation also responded to the incident.

“The Red Cross has been called to assist two displaced residents,” the release states. “No injuries have been reported at this time.”

As of 8:30 p.m. Highway 6 between exits 105 and 109 remained closed as a safety precaution for both firefighters and motorists.

The Garfield County Fire Investigation Team was on scene investigating the cause of the fire.