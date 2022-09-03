Glenwood Springs Demons win home football opener over Conifer, 41-27

Glenwood Springs High School quarertback Joaquin Sandoval hands the ball off to Mason Markovich during the first half of play against the Conifer Lobos on Friday night at Stubler Memorial Field.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs shook off a season-opening overtime loss to win its home opener Friday night over the visiting Conifer Lobos in class 3A high school football action.

Sophomore Mason Markovich scored three touchdowns on the night, including a run-in off a blocked punt by junior Joaquin Sandoval. Markovich’s other two came off rushing plays, as the Demons built a 28-14 halftime lead.

At quarterback, Sandoval ran it in for one of the Demons touchdowns and was effective from the air, connecting with senior Cole Sherick for a 60-yard touchdown strike. Junior Josiah Viacava also reeled one in for a 30-yard touchdown play from Sandoval.

“The boys came out and fixed a lot of things from our first game,” Demons head coach Tory Jensen said of a 21-13 loss at Grand Junction last week. “You want to try to get the most improvement between your first and second game, and we saw that.

“We executed offensively and carried some big plays defensively. The line also got better this week, which was awesome to see,” Jensen said. “We’re giving up a few plays, but we can solve that.”

Full game statistics were not immediately available. Glenwood Springs improves to 1-1 on the young season, ahead of the cross-county rivalry matchup with 2A Rifle on the road next Friday.

Rifle won its season opener on the road Friday night, 33-26 over Montezuma-Cortez. Game details were not immediately available.

In other action involving Garfield County and Roaring Fork Schools football teams, it was 2A Coal Ridge 39-16 over 1A Roaring Fork at home; 2A Grand Valley 14-13 over 1A Cedaredge at home; and on Thursday, 2A Basalt 43-8 over 3A Battle Mountain at home.