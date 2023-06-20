Glenwood Springs Downtown Commercial Overlay District goes back to drawing board

The Garfield County courthouse in downtown Glenwood.

Garfield County

Glenwood Springs City staff and Council caught a snag at the first reading of the Downtown Commercial Overlay District presentation June 15.

During the previous Council presentation for overlay, councilor Jonathan Godes proposed a larger overlay area with inner and outer boundaries for different requirements, and the rest of Council approved of it.

Upon the first reading, some of the oldest businesses in town announced that they were not in favor.

“The 800 block of Colorado (Avenue) should not be included,” said Greg Rippy, owner of Grand River Construction, during public comment.

The 800 block of Colorado Avenue was included in the expanded overlay district, which would require a minimum of 50% of the ground floor level of a business to be open to the public and street facing with a primary entrance.

It would also need to be one of these kinds of businesses:

Food and beverage

Retail

Indoor recreation and entertainment

Or a personal service like:

Barber shops and salons

Shoes repair and alterations

Spas and massage

Personal grooming

In the language for the overlay, renovating more than 25% of a building would trigger oversight from the city and essentially drive out a business like Rippy’s construction company.

“The triggering event is really problematic for our building in particular,” Rippy said. “I’ve been in my office for 35 years and I would have to move. I think the problem is with the triggering language, and I would encourage you to take a look at that block in particular.”

Most of the businesses on the 800 block of Colorado Avenue are there because of the proximity to Glenwood Springs City Hall and the Garfield County Courthouse. Many are law offices, or title and mortgage companies. Quite a few of them have been conducting business there for multiple decades.

Other issues included renovations triggering the removal of front facing parking lots, possibly costing a fortune for a building like the one owned by Balcomb & Green to cover the front of their lot with a building.

Hannah Klausman, director of economic and community development, said this did highlight places where the language needed to be more clear, especially with businesses like these.

“Unintended consequences is one of the fears that every council should have,” Councilor Sumner Schachter said.

Both Council and city staff seemed grateful to have the different local business owners come in to discuss these issues.

Warren Swanson, president of SGM Engineers located between the La Quinta and the Village Inn, said he would also be negatively affected by the large overlay boundary.

“We can’t afford to give up 50% of our ground floor to an alternative use and still have a building that’s big enough in our current location,” he said.

Swanson said he needed space to fit more than 70 employees. He also noted that those employees bring a lot of extra business to the downtown core area during the day.

“The inner boundary includes that vibrancy and the outer boundary includes professional services,” said Danielle Campbell, the city’s economic development specialist.

What the staff and Council decided was to adjust the boundaries again and bring the presentation back to Council.

Staff did update the overlay to not affect residential the same way by only being triggered if homeowners make alterations to more than 80% of the whole residence.

Councilor Marco Dehm moved to continue the discussion with another work session before bringing it back to Council, and it was approved unanimously.