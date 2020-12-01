Glenwood Springs’ downtown recycling center set to open Dec. 8

Glenwood Springs’ new recycling center at 13th Street and Pitkin is slated to open Dec. 8.

The South Canyon recycling center is closed as equipment is moved to the new location, the city of Glenwood Springs stated in a news release.

The city plans to host a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Dec. 7.

The new center in Glenwood Springs will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and a small recycling container will remain at the landfill’s scale house for use during the shutdown and will remain in place even after the move is completed, the release states.

The project is funded in part by a $149,600 Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity (RREO) grant. The $173,000 bid for construction was awarded by Glenwood Springs City Council to Gould Construction earlier this year.

“Funding for this project came in part from the Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity (RREO) grant program, which is administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE),” the release states.