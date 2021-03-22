Glenwood Springs drivers can expect lane closures in South Midland Avenue construction zone until early summer

Rockfall mitigation work continues along the South Midland Avenue construction zone in Glenwood Springs.

Crews are currently working on hanging cable mesh, said Bryana Starbuck, who is managing public relations for the project.

Other work includes installing a new 18-inch water line and installing stabilizing nails in the rock.

“It’s really complex, with many moving parts but we’ve got a really great team moving through. Overall we’re looking on point with the schedule,” Starbuck said.

“We did have some weather days, that happens with winter time. The overall project schedule has some weather days, you know to accommodate some days with weather. You can’t work if you can’t access your site,” Starbuck said.

“Our traffic delays have still been pretty minimal, I’d say that typically folks are able to get through with only minor delays. Certainly it’s always good for folks to plan extra travel time, especially Wednesday because schools are getting out with early release.”

Rockfall mitigation and slope stabilization work is expected to end in early spring and will resume in the fall, Starbuck said.

Lane closures can still be expected Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or updates on the South Midland project, call or text 970-618-5379 or sign up for text and email updates at Cogs.us/notifyme.

Glenwood Springs is also working in partnership with the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority to build two underpasses at the intersection of Colorado Highway 82 and 27th Street. The project is in response to one fatality and many near misses in the intersection, according to documents presented at the March 18 city council meeting.

The cost estimate for the project is currently $10.1 million: $3.1 million of the funding is being provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation, $6.5 million is coming from the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and the city is putting $500,000 towards the project.

The project is progressing toward a fall bid and construction beginning in late 2021, early 2022.

smarvel@postindependent.com