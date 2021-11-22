Glenwood Springs Elementary principal Hazleton to resign after accepting international leadership opportunity

Glenwood Springs Elementary School Principal Audrey Hazelton works with students Nov. 19.

Glenwood Springs Elementary School will soon be seeking a new leader to guide it into its second century of existence in 2022.

Principal Audrey Hazleton, who has held the position since 2013, announced in a letter to parents that she has accepted a leadership position at Singapore American School for the 2022-23 school year.

“This is just something we want to do as a family,” Hazleton said. “It’s the same thing that we want for our students — go out there, go see the world, get out of your comfort zone, learn something new.”

Hazleton chose to leave after nearly a decade to give her three sons the opportunity to study abroad. Time is running out for the youngest two — currently a sophomore and a junior — and already expired on the oldest, who will get his high school diploma this year.

She’ll be able to take a similar job as a deputy middle school principal. She leaves behind a tenure of transition at Glenwood Springs Elementary School. Under her watch, the school restructured to an Expeditionary Learning curriculum, saw a campus-wide renovation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, her school launched its bilingual program, which began this school year.

“Audrey’s accomplishments as a school leader have been consistently remarkable, and we will miss her,” Roaring Fork School District Superintendent Rob Stein said in a statement. “She has an uncanny ability to tolerate chaos, stay calm and focus on the needs of others, which has served her well in shepherding a school community through the pandemic.”

The school district said the position will be posted immediately and that Hazleton’s advance notice gives the school time to find the right candidate ahead of the next school year.

District leadership will begin meeting with stakeholders like teachers, parents and students on input in December. The district will then form its interview committee from staff, parents and administrators and begin the interview process.

Hazleton believes that whoever is named her successor will have a strong base to build from.

“We have just some amazing foundation in place for whoever takes the helm,” Hazleton said. “They should be someone who listens deeply to the community, to the students and teachers, staff and parents. Whoever steps into this role, there’s such a wealth of knowledge and care and passion for what’s happening here.”

Hazleton came to Glenwood Springs Elementary after teaching and leading a project-based learning school in her hometown of Fort Collins, jumping at the idea to pilot the school’s expeditionary learning transition. She earned her master’s degree in education from the University of Minnesota in 1999.

She said her new role will be similar to her current one.

“I’ll still be in the action,” Hazleton said.

Reflecting on her time at Glenwood Springs Elementary, the exit is bittersweet. Hazleton got the offer for the job in Singapore the week before Thanksgiving break, making the announcement just four days later.

Emotions flare up in her discussions about leaving.

“I’m just really grateful for having been able to be in this position,” Hazleton said. “It’s hard to leave such an amazing place.”

