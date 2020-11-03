Glenwood Springs Elementary transitions another class to remote learning after confirmed COVID-19 case
Glenwood Springs Elementary School has transitioned a second class to distance learning because of a confirmed case of COVID-19, the Roaring Fork School District announced in a Tuesday news release.
“School staff worked with Garfield County Public Health on contact tracing and have contacted all students and staff who have been exposed,” the release advises. “These individuals will stay home and quarantine for 14 days through Nov. 13, per public health protocols.”
It is the second class at GSES to transition to remote learning since the return of students to in-person classes, starting with grades K-3 on Oct. 19 and grades 4 and 5 on Oct. 26. The first quarantine was announced last week, and those students are slated to return Nov. 12.
“Impacted teachers who are asymptomatic will continue to deliver instruction remotely for all students,” the Tuesday release stated. “The affected areas in the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected prior to the return of non-impacted students and staff.”
Several students at Glenwood Springs Middle School and Crystal River Elementary School in Carbondale also remain on quarantine and doing their studies online.
In the Garfield Re-2 School District, one entire school, Riverside Middle School in New Castle, is 100% online due to confirmed Covid-19 cases among students and/or staff.
Roaring Fork Schools are preparing for the return of high school students to in-person classes in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt on Wednesday. The district’s phased return plan brought K-3 back on Oct. 19 and grades 4-8 on Oct. 26, however about 15-20% of families have opted to keep their students online.
