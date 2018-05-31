Glenwood Springs events 6/1/18

Visit tinyurl.com/pievents to see even more events and tinyurl.com/postevents to list your own.

This week

"Tiny Art Show" and "Hello, my name is ______"

Friday, 6 p.m. Two exhibits will simultaneously celebrate their openings during The Launchpad's First Friday event. Printmaker and engraver Johanna Mueller served as juror for "Tiny Art Show," which features small works by 35 artists from the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. You'll also have a chance to get to know the staff of Carbondale Arts in a new way through "Hello, my name is ______." You'll see prints and acrylic work by Gallery Manager Brian Colley, abstract paintings by Creative Sales Staci Dickerson, drawings by Rosybelle Program Coordinator Kat Rich, fashion and fiber art by Design and Marketing Director Laura Stover, an interactive outdoor dance film by Operations Manager Deborah Colley and words of wisdom by Executive Director Amy Kimberly. The exhibits will remain on display through June 29.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com

Minimal: Less is More

Friday, 6-8 p.m. Function can also be beautiful. That's clear in Tom Jaszcazk's pottery, which is influenced by the Minnesota work he admired in his youth. Jaszcazk embraces minimalism in his functional, lovely pieces. In a press release, he said of his work that he "… wants my work to be pared down to the essentials and be truly useful. The cumulative journey of a pot tells a story and the story brings the user into the moment of making and firing. Slips, trimming lines, finger marks, edges, wad marks and shadows capture a moment in time and tell more of the story. I want my pots to be grounded in form and have an identity as a material … A successful pot has depth through these processes, obtains humbleness through form and thoughtfulness in function." The show will remain on display through June 29.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St. | Free | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org

Echo Monday

Friday, 9 p.m. Echo Monday will take over the stage during First Friday. After you finish exploring the art and activities downtown, stop by for anthem rock.

The Black Nugget, 403 Main Street, Carbondale | Free | 963-4498 | facebook.com/theblacknugget

Tiny Art Workshop: The Devil Is In The Details

Saturday, 10-3 p.m. a.m. Johanna Mueller served as juror for "Tiny Art Show," which opens Friday night. Come Saturday, she'll lead you in creating such work yourself. Mueller, a Fort Collins-based artist, will teach participants engraving techniques that will result in their own tiny works of art. Just because it's little doesn't mean it isn't big in detail. Preregister by Friday.

max.ink project shop, inside S.A.W., 525 Buggy Circle, Carbondale | $120 Carbondale Arts members, $130 nonmembers | carbondalearts.com

Music on the Mountain

Saturday, 4 p.m. Whiskey Stomp will perform from 6-10 p.m., providing plenty of genre-crossing classics. You'll hear bluegrass, funk, rock, Latino and more. There will also be food and drinks, fire dancers and, of course, the park itself.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | $16 adult tram ride, $11 kids ages 3-12, or free with canned food donation to LIFT-Up | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

NEARBY

Hollis Brown

Friday, 8:30 p.m. Hear classic, timeless rock when New York City's Hollis Brown takes the stage at The Temporary. They've traveled the world with bands such as the Counting Crows, Citizen Cope and Jesse Malin, and headlined a number of shows as well.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $15 advance, $20 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Redstone Inn Kick-Off to Summer Party

Saturday Kick off the season at a historic landmark! Enjoy free swimming, food and drink specials and outdoor games. Live music begins at 4:30 p.m.

Redstone Inn, 82 Redstone Blvd. | 970-963-2526 | redstoneinn.com

The Good Bad

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Bluegrass instruments get modern treatment as The Good Bad come to town. The San Francisco band is part of the growing newgrass movement. You'll hear fiddle tunes, toe-tapping rhythm and narrative songwriting a-plenty.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $12 in advance , $17 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Plan ahead

National Caves and Karst Day

Wednesday, 9 a.m. Head up to the caverns for the second-annual National Caves and Karst Day. Glenwood Caverns will offer special activities throughout the day, including an electronic cave simulator, free posters and prizes hidden in the new sluice box. Learn about how caves affect our lives while enjoying one of the area's favorite attractions.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | Prices vary depending on selected pass | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

ONGOING

Fryingpan River Reflections

Through June 27 Jocelyn Audette has long been in love with the West. After 35 years in California and traveling the world, she settled in Basalt, Colorado. Her latest exhibit reflects her time with the Fryingpan River.

CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | coloradomtn.edu