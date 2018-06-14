Glenwood Springs events 6/15/18

Visit postindependent.com to see even more events, and go to tinyurl.com/postevents to list your own.

Strawberry Days Festival

Friday, noon-10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Don't miss Glenwood Springs' annual celebration, Strawberry Days. The event includes a variety of activities for all ages. Kids will enjoy the FamilyFest area, which includes a variety of entertainment. Miss Strawberry Days offers young women an opportunity to compete for scholarship money. The arts and crafts fair includes dozens of vendors with their wares for sale. The food court ensures you won't leave hungry. Saturday's parade is always a highlight, and you'll get free strawberries and ice cream immediately afterward. There's even a Cool Zone Tent to help you cool down.

Sayre Park, 1702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | glenwoodchamber.com

Friday Afternoon Club: Painters Stage

Friday, 5 p.m. It's time to kick off Friday Afternoon Club, which includes live music and food and drink specials every week. Take Friday's paper with you, as the ad will get you a free tram ride for up to four people. Painters Stage—the trio of Noemi, Kristof and Max Kosmowski—kicks off the summer with its gypsy sound and reggae rhythm.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road | Free admission with PI ad | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Art Studio Open House

Friday, 5 p.m.-dark Stop by Studio for Arts and Works for its summer open house. Check out the work of resident artists, and kids are welcome to get their hands into wet clay and play.

Studio for Arts and Works, 525 Buggy Circle, Carbondale | Free | 618-7479 | sawcarbondale.com

Roma Ransom

Friday, 7 p.m. Listen to Roma Ransom's electric, bohemian, psychedelic funk while enjoying Marble's signature cocktails.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

The Crane Wives

Friday, 8:30 p.m. The Crane Wives formed in 2010 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Together, their sound has evolved from indie folk to encompass a variety of genres. You'll hear traces of rock, pop and folk in their melodies and songwriting.

Steve's Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale | 963-3304 | stevesguitars.net

Yankee Tavern

Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. This dramatic thriller turns its attention to 9/11 and America's obsession with conspiracy theories. Continues June 22-24, June 28-30 at 7:30 p.m., with an additional 2 p.m. performance June 24.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $15-$30 | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com

Shady Lane

Saturday, 7 p.m. Silt Historical Park presents a free concert series, this week featuring the band Shady Lane. Enjoy acoustic rock and donate—if you like!—to benefit the historical organization.

Silt Historical Park, 707 Orchard Ave. | Free | silthistorical.org

Campfire Safety

Saturday, 1 p.m. Colorado River Fire and Rescue will explain campfire safety and rules—and little ones will love checking out the fire truck and playing in the spray of the the hose.

Rifle Gap State Park, 5775 Hwy 325, Rifle | Free | cpw.state.co.us

Music on the Mountain

Saturday, 4 p.m. You'll hear all your favorites as The Mixx takes the stage at the adventure park. Dance the night away with top 40 hits, R&B, classic rock, funk, and more. There will also be food and drinks and, of course, the park itself.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs | $16 adult tram ride, $11 kids ages 3-12, or free with canned food donation to LIFT-Up | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

A Magical Evening of Illusion With Doc Eason

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Doc Eason has entertained audiences worldwide for more than 40 years. This weekend, he'll bring his illusions to Basalt for a one-night appearance.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $10 advance, $15 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

The T Sisters

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. California's The T Sisters have written and performed together since childhood, and it shows in their harmonies. The sisters' voices soar higher still when the rhythm section comes in.

Steve's Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale | 963-3304 | stevesguitars.net

NEARBY

Citizen Twang

Friday, 8:30 p.m. You may have heard them in a previous iteration as the Caleb Dean Band. Well, Caleb decided to retire, but the band plays on. Citizen Twang is Larry Gottlieb on steel guitar, Brian Lemke on lead guitar, Gordon Wilder on drums, JD Martin on piano, Dave Johnson on bass and Ross Kribbs on fiddle. Hear their country sounds this weekend.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $10 advance, $15 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

PLAN AHEAD

Leaning into the Wind

Monday, 8 p.m. The Arts Campus at Willits and Aspen Film partner to showcase Dance, Art and Music Films throughout the summer. "Leaning into the Wind" follows artist Andy Goldsworthy to explore how passing years affect him and his work alike.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $8 Aspen Film members, $11 advance, $13 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Art in the Stacks

Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. Meet Annette and Andrew Roberts-Gray, Carbondale artists whose collaborative works are on display at the Glenwood library. Annette is inspired by the Rocky Mountains and paints small landscapes and nature studies in watercolor. Andrew draws influence from history and culture, resulting in mixed media paintings on plexiglass. The exhibit will be on display throughout June.

Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave. | Free | 945-5958 | gcpld.org

Frying Pan Road Race

Wednesday, 6 p.m. The format is set up in 30- and 50-mile races from Basalt up to Ruedi Reservoir and back. This is ACC's largest race, and riders are broken down by skill level (beginners welcome).

Frying Pan Road, Basalt | $20 nonmembers | aspencyclingclub.org

ONGOING

Fryingpan River Reflections

Through June 27 Jocelyn Audette has long been in love with the West. After 35 years in California and traveling the world, she settled in Basalt, Colorado. Her latest exhibit reflects her time with the Fryingpan River.

CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | coloradomtn.edu

Tiny Art Show and Hello, my name is ______

Through June 29 Two exhibits will simultaneously celebrate their openings during The Launchpad's First Friday event. Printmaker and engraver Johanna Mueller served as juror for "Tiny Art Show," which features small works by 35 artists from the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. You'll also have a chance to get to know the staff of Carbondale Arts in a new way through "Hello, my name is ______." You'll see prints and acrylic work by Gallery Manager Brian Colley, abstract paintings by Creative Sales Staci Dickerson, drawings by Rosybelle Program Coordinator Kat Rich, fashion and fiber art by Design and Marketing Director Laura Stover, an interactive outdoor dance film by Operations Manager Deborah Colley and words of wisdom by Executive Director Amy Kimberly.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com

Minimal: Less is More

Through June 29 Function can also be beautiful. That's clear in Tom Jaszcazk's pottery, which is influenced by the Minnesota work he admired in his youth. Jaszcazk embraces minimalism in his functional, lovely pieces. In a press release, he said of his work that he "… wants my work to be pared down to the essentials and be truly useful. The cumulative journey of a pot tells a story and the story brings the user into the moment of making and firing. Slips, trimming lines, finger marks, edges, wad marks and shadows capture a moment in time and tell more of the story. I want my pots to be grounded in form and have an identity as a material … A successful pot has depth through these processes, obtains humbleness through form and thoughtfulness in function."

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St. | Free | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org

Wild West Photography

Through June Jeannie Jay Martin's passion for the outdoors shows. See her images of wild horses and Colorado landscapes throughout the month.

Artist Mercantile and Gallery, 720 Cooper St., Glenwood Springs | Free | 947-0947 | artistsmg.com

Bruce Knuth

Through June If you've visited Cooper Corner Gallery, you've surely noticed woodturner Bruce Knuth's work. His bowls, wine bottle stoppers and other pieces are smooth and lovely. He's the co-op's featured artist this month.

Cooper Corner Gallery, 315 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs | Free | 945-5199 | coopercornergallery.com

Binary Opposition

Through July 6 Carbondale artist Chris Erickson uses his work as a platform for social commentary. You'll see paintings, sculptures and assemblages that poke fun at and remark on presidents, big pharma and gun culture.

The Art Base, 99 Midland Spur, Basalt | Free | 927-4123 | theartbase.org