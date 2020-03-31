Glenwood Springs facilities to remain closed through at least April 30

Caution tapes blocks off the basketball court at Sayre Park due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The city of Glenwood Springs’ public buildings will remain closed at least until April 30.

The continued closure includes the community center, art center, city hall as well as the police and fire departments’ administrative offices.

Police, fire and other essential services will remain intact despite the facility closures.

City parks and trails are open to the public so long as social distancing requirements are met.

However, all skate parks, sports courts, playgrounds, picnic pavilions and other areas conducive to close proximity gatherings are closed.

Additionally, the city’s landfill will only accept trash hauler trucks, construction waste, residential trash and recycling at this time.

The landfill has suspended its collection of electronic recycling and yard waste until the stay-at-home order is lifted.

The city has asked residents not to travel to the landfill unless it is absolutely necessary.