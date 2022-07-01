Glenwood Springs Farmer’s Market closed next week
The farmer’s market in downtown Glenwood Springs will be closed Tuesday, the city announced in a Friday news release.
The event is being reviewed by city officials following last week’s incident involving an individual who suffered multiple burns after a leaking propane tank ignited.
