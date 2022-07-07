Glenwood Springs Farmers Market to reopen with new safety requirements

The Seventh Street farmers market in Glenwood Springs will be coming back on July 12 but with amended safety requirements, according to a city news release.

The city of Glenwood Springs revoked the market’s permit after a man was burned in a leaking propane tank incident. After reviewing prior permit requirements, the city has decided to require additional safety terms to event permits, the release states.

The amended permit includes more safety precautions for both vendors and the public.

“As a City we are committed to the safety of our citizens and our visitors,” City Manager Debra Figueroa said in the release. “We have worked hard with the Downtown Market to make sure that safety is the first priority.”

Glenwood Springs farmers market organizer Cindy Svatos said she is more than happy with safety and other changes as part of the new permit issued by the city on Thursday.

“The things that they brought up weren’t in their permit, but now it will be,” she said. “We asked them to add it.”

Svatos said that she’s been trying to get the city to make the changes for months so it would apply more to her and the market. She said that closing the market hurt the vendors and was short-sighted.

“I know they lost a couple hundred to a couple thousand dollars, and that’s a big blow,” she said. “I’m happy to comply; we’ve always complied the best we could.”

She said she is willing to reopen the market to help the vendors and the shoppers, but she said she felt the revocation was personal.

“An apology should be made to me and the vendors,” Svatos said.

This will be Svatos’ last year organizing the farmers market. She said that she has been thinking about stepping away for some time, but she kept pushing through.

“I’ve been a volunteer for 17 years, and I’m tired,” Svatos said.

She said she is hoping a private citizen or civic group will come forward to take over the market for her. She said she would be happy to train them and show them how the market runs.