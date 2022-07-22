Glenwood Springs farmers market to return in coming weeks

The downtown farmer’s market in Glenwood Springs should be back in a matter of weeks.

At the city council meeting on Thursday night, Christian Henney, the president of the Downtown Development Association for Glenwood Springs, said that the association would be happy to take over the market this year.

“On behalf of the DDA board, we’ve heard from many of our downtown businesses concerned about the downtown market and wanting the downtown market to happen one way or another … there’s been some conversations between the DDA staff and city staff and we would love to find a way to work together and make that happen,” Henney said. “We feel it’s an important thing, or an activity that happens downtown so just want to put that on the floor.”

This will make it possible for the downtown farmers market to reopen in just a matter of weeks, said Henney.

“The DDA has been kind enough to offer to step in as that lead agency, if you will, or lead vendor to help make that happen,” said city attorney Karl Hanlon. “Obviously, as with any permit holder down there, we’re gonna help out.

Hanlon said the city greatly appreciated DDA’s willingness to take lead on bringing the market back to downtown.

“I’d really like to thank Christian and the DDA board and Julian, the director for stepping up and helping,” he said.