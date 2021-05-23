Glenwood Springs first quarter sales surge beyond pandemic impact
Downtown clothing store says its seeing big uptick in spring sales
It’s probably no surprise that Glenwood Springs sales tax revenue is up so far from 2020 — but it’s also up in comparison to the same time period in 2019.
Sales tax revenue in the city increased by 36% in March compared to last year’s calculations for the same month. It also increased by 14% from calculations in 2019.
Year to date through the first quarter of the year, retail sales are up 20.2% compared to 2020 and 13.4% compared to 2019, indicating a surge even beyond the impacts of the pandemic.
“With the drop in sales tax in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, for a more accurate reflection, we recommend comparing 2021 numbers to 2019 for the rest of this year,” city spokesperson Bryana Starbuck said.
“We were up 14% in March from 2019, and about the same year-to-date so we’re off to a good start in 2021. We are generally up in the categories you would expect, like building supplies and retail from some pent-up demand that we’re seeing right now.”
A substantial increase in apparel and accessory sales from last year — 143.14% — was also noted in the report.
A total of $95,060 in apparel and accessory sales was recorded in March of this year, a substantial increase from March 2020 sales totaling $39,097.
A better comparison would be to the March 2019 apparel sales totaling $93,534.
General Merchandise
2019: $611,105
2020: $611,454
2021: $709,398
Change from 2020-2021: +16.02%
Building Materials & Supplies
2019: $410,886
2020: $418,761
2021: $558,707
Change from 2020-2021: +33.42%
Misc. Retail (incl. liquor stores and sporting goods)
2019: $354,878
2020: $388,398
2021: $512,430
Change from 2020-2021: +31.93%
Eating/Drinking Places
2019: $588,160
2020: $512,815
2021: $583,796
Change from 2020-2021: +13.84%
Motel/Hotel
2019: $411,198
2020: $318,469
2021: $430,955
Change from 2020-2021: +35.32%
Marijuana
2019: $53,750
2020: $59,593
2021: $72,453
Change from 2020-2021: +21.58%
Food Stores
2019: $552,982
2020: $514,701
2021: $475,441
Change from 2020-2021: –7.63%
Source: City of Glenwood Springs
Treadz, a clothing and footwear store in downtown Glenwood Springs, says it’s seeing a bump in sales due to more people wanting to be out and about.
Erin Zalinski, co-owner of Treadz, said the store is selling clothes that are a little dressier in style.
“Dresses are picking up again. I think it’s more a return to what you’d expect,” Zalinksi said. “We did more tuxedos than we expected we’d do because of proms that we didn’t think the schools would have.”
Zalinski surmised that the uptick in sales is likely due to people getting out to attend more semi-casual events.
“There are graduation parties and things to look forward to, we’re seeing a few people plan some weddings,” Zalinski said.
“We had a few people that got married during COVID-19 but are having an event now so they can still celebrate with friends and family. It’s that kind of return to being social and gathering again. It’s in a very low key way still.”
Zalinkski said the impact of COVID-19 on supplies is still being felt at her store.
“Our biggest challenge isn’t going to be what happens in the store but what happens out of the store,” Zalinkski said.
”The supply chain is still super disrupted. Just getting products seems to be really challenging. There’s more of a competition with our business partners online than ever before.”
