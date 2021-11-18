Glenwood Springs gingerbread competition gets baking next week

A gingerbread creation made by Lacy King.

Submitted / Lacy King

Lacy King wants next week’s gingerbread competition in Glenwood Springs to be more than just houses made of frosting and baked goods.

“What we’re hoping people would do this year is build something really that has a special place in their hearts from their past memories,” King said.

Slated to take place inside the Roosevelt room at Hotel Colorado from 3-8 p.m. on Nov. 26 is an inaugural gingerbread competition. Creators will be judged on a wide array of traits, including creativity, detail, festiveness and, of course, the backstory behind their creations.

King, a Glenwood Springs native who also plans to enter the sugar-filled competition, said her entry will depict the late Filbert Gonzales, a former Glenwood Springs city employee who spent his many of his days walking city streets, chatting with shop owners and — more than anything — admiring the trains that passed through town.

“I built him as a gingerbread man sitting on a bench with trains in the background,” King said. “I wanted to make it really special because a lot of people around here knew him.”

“Plus, a lot of people around here have an affinity for trains.”

Next week’s competition will also be graced by choir singers from the Roaring Fork School District. Contestants have a chance to win either first, second or third places. In addition, a People’s Choice Award will be announced during the Frontier Museum’s tree-lighting ceremony 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

Attendees are asked to make a $5 donation or more at the door. According to a news release, winning entries along with their stories will be posted on Facebook and pictures will be displayed in the gift shop at the Frontier Historical Museum.

King said 15 people were signed up for the competition as of Thursday.

Judges include Sarah Theodore (Neibler), Sunshine and Moons, LLC; Ingrid Wussow, former bakery owner and Glenwood City Council member; Deborah Williams, Historic Preservation Commissioner & Children’s Book Author.

Creations can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and noon at Hotel Colorado’s east entrance.

“We think it’s just going to be a near experience for all tourists and locals alike.”

Judging rules: Gingerbread houses will be judged on creativity, detail, festiveness and story. This is not a tasting competition, but ALL parts that show MUST be edible. Base size can be no bigger than 24” x 24” and designs may not extend the base. Requirements: Contestants must complete the two-step process of filling out the entry form and paying the $25 registration fee through Yapsody on our website — https://www.glenwoodhistory.com/gingerbreadcompetition — by Nov. 21. Each entry will be given a number which is to be attached to your gingerbread house at drop off. Prizes: First place wins $200, second place wins $100 and third place wins $50. In addition to each winner, there will be a People’s Choice Winner that will be judged by onlookers donating a minimum of $5 at the door. The People’s Choice winner will be offered a guest judge spot in next year’s gingerbread competition. Who can enter: Young children to seniors are welcome to participate — family, friend, business, and organization entries are encouraged.

What: Gingerbread competition When: 3-8 p.m. Nov. 26 Where: Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs How much: $5 donations encouraged

