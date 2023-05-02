Glenwood Springs girls soccer knocks off Summit 3-1

The Glenwood Springs girls soccer team celebrates after scoring the first of three goals during their 3-1 win over Summit High School

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs High School girls soccer team may have finally found their rhythm. Unfortunately, that rhythm has come with only one game left in the season, ensuring that any playoff run will have to wait till next season for head coach Matt Chilson and company.

On Tuesday, the Glenwood Springs girls soccer team knocked off Summit High School by a score of 3-1. A team that has seen seven of their eight losses come within conference play, Summit High was unable to hold off an impressive display from Glenwood senior Tori Taylor, who notched two goals on the day, both coming in the first half.

Tuesday night also marked Glenwood Springs girls soccer’s senior night, where eight girls were honored for both their athletic and academic efforts.

“This year hasn’t been the greatest record but I am super proud of how this team has rallied,” Taylor said. “Obviously, we don’t wanna make excuses on this team but we battled a lot of injuries to a lot of important players.”

A team that saw seniors Kate Simpson and Rileigh Zalinski exit with injuries during Tuesday night’s bout, Taylor knows the team is capable of finishing on a high note, even despite the loss of two key players.

“We know where we stand right now,” Taylor said. “Saturday’s game isn’t for nothing. We want to prove to ourselves that this season’s hard work wasn’t for nothing.”

A tri-sport athlete also competing on Glenwoods’ basketball and track team, Taylor will take her soccer talents to Prescott College in Arizona after receiving her high school diploma from Glenwood High this coming month.

Taking on Basalt High School on Saturday, which currently sits No. 2 in the 3A Western Slope division, head coach Matt Chilson has confidence his team will finish the season strong.

“These girls really can compete with anybody,” Chilson said. “It’s a shame it took this long for this team to click the way that we have in the past few games, but I couldn’t be more proud of these girls and the work that they have put in this season.

Winless until April 25, the Glenwood High girls team has posted a 3-1 record since defeating Summit High for their first win of the season.

Now boasting a 3-7-4 record on the season, Glenwood will look to finish the season strong and carry momentum into next season.

