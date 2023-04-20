Glenwood Springs has a new ‘madam mayor;’ Wussow appointed to succeed Godes

City Councilor Ingrid Wussow was unanimously voted in as the new mayor of Glenwood after Jonathan Godes announced on Thursday that he was “stepping back.”

Wussow will be the second female mayor ever for the city.

The last madam mayor of Glenwood Springs was Marian Smith in 1980-1981, before she went on to serve multiple terms as a Garfield County commissioner.

Godes, who has been mayor for four years, announced he would be stepping back just hours before the Glenwood City Council meeting, via Facebook.

Glenwood Springs, per its city charter, has an appointed mayor position, as decided by the seven council members, rather than an elected mayor.

Councilor Marco Dehn was unanimously voted in as the new Mayor Pro Tem.

Wussow said she was grateful to be motioned in and voted to be mayor. She told the Post Independent outside of the public session that she plans to be fair and listen well to the residents of Glenwood.

Godes will continue the last two years of his councilor term. He said he is proud of the legacy he created and he is excited to give the mayoral power to someone new.