 Glenwood Springs High class of 2023 celebrates graduation | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Glenwood Springs High class of 2023 celebrates graduation

News News |

  

Glenwood Springs High graduating seniors throw their caps in the air in celebration.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs High School class of 2023 celebrated graduation at Stubler Memorial Field on Saturday. 221 students walked across the stage and earned their high school diploma as they look on to the next chapter in their lives.

Glenwood Springs’ High seniors families and friends came out to support the class of 2023.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High Principal Paul Freeman and valedictorian Ryan Henriksen pose next to the podium.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High graduating seniors from the choir program perform the National Anthem.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
The Glenwood Springs High Air Force JROTC program presents the flag during the singing of the National Anthem.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High graduating seniors move their tassels from right to left.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High graduating seniors enter Stubler Memorial Field.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent
Glenwood Springs High health teacher and 2023 commencement speaker Norm Bolitho gives his speech.
Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

AdProof
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 