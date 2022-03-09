Glenwood Springs High mock trial team preps for state competition after regional win

Glenwood Springs High School mock trial Team 1, from left, Hannah Feeney, Hayden Clausen, Marcus Winton, Angel Hernandez, Eva Simpson, Mason McCarty, Baylee Burton and Katelyn Brennan.

Glenwood Springs High School mock trial participants are getting ready for the March 18 state competition after winning the seven-team regional tournament in Grand Junction the weekend of Feb. 26.

Glenwood’s Team 1 took first place and will advance to the state tournament, which will take place virtually again this year.

Winning team members include Hannah Feeney, Hayden Clausen, Marcus Winton, Angel Hernandez, Eva Simpson, Mason McCarty, Baylee Burton and Katelyn Brennan.

The regional competition took place in person, as was the Providence Cup meet in October that local teams also participated in, said Zac Parsons who coaches the Glenwood Springs teams along with Isabel Carlson.

“As coaches, it was truly special to see the kids get to enjoy having some normalcy back in their lives by having an in person competition,” Parsons said. “We are so incredibly proud of each of the students.”

Telluride took second place at regionals, followed by Rifle Team 1, Glenwood Teams 2 and 3, Rifle Team 2 and Grand Junction.

The head coaches for Rifle are Garfield County Judge Jonathan Pototsky, Heather Beattie and Nathaniel Miller.

This year, only one team gets to advance to state from the Western Slope region, Parsons said.

Glenwood Team 1 was 4-0 in the regional competition, won 12 out of 12 possible ballots, and had a point differential over its opponents of +173, he said.

It was the second tournament title for GSHS Team 1 this year after they won the Boulder Battle, hosted by CU Boulder Mock Trial in January and featuring 16 teams from across the state, including defending state champion St. Mary’s Academy.

Glenwood Team 2 won the Judge’s Cup at regionals, which is based on the cumulative opinions of the presiding judge in each round.

Team 1 also won the Professionalism Award, based on the overall judge scores for professionalism.

Best Attorney honors locally went to: CJ Hays of Rifle Team 1, Amanda Madden of Glenwood Team 2, Hannah Feeney, Baylee Burton and Marcus Winton of Glenwood Team 1, Layla Moore of Rifle Team 1 and Ily Rubio of Rifle Team 2.

Best Witnesses were: Katelyn Brennan, Glenwood Team 1, Layla Moore of Rifle Team 1, Ily Rubio of Rifle Team 2, Hannah Feeney of Glenwood Team 1, Samara Kallal of Glenwood Team 3, Joseph Deras of Glenwood Team 2, and Zoe Laird and Claire Quintenz of Glenwood Team 2.

“We want to thank the community for their continued support of this program,” Parsons said. “This program continues to thrive because the community is willing to donate their time and money planting seeds for success in future generations.”

