Glenwood Springs High School, elementary school transition some students and staff to distance learning

Glenwood Springs High School transitioned a total of 47 students and staff Monday to distance learning while Glenwood Springs Elementary School did the same with 16 students and staff from exposure to Covid-19 in three unrelated cases, Roaring Fork School District announced Monday.

One group of 27 students and staff at GSHS will quarantine until Dec. 3 while another group from a separate incident will quarantine until Dec. 4, according to Roaring Fork schools.

Meanwhile, 16 students and staff from Glenwood Springs Elementary School will quarantine until Dec. 7.

“All students and staff who have been exposed based on contact tracing have been contacted directly,” the release states. “In-person classes for non-impacted students will continue after the Thanksgiving break. The district cannot divulge names to protect patient confidentiality.

The affected areas in the schools will be deep cleaned and disinfected prior to the return of non-impacted students and staff.”