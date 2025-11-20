YOUR AD HERE »

Glenwood Springs Historical Society Archive: Yampa Water

News

Glenwood Springs Historical Society

Edwin S. Hughes moved to Glenwood Springs in January 1887 and opened Glenwood Bottling Works. He manufactured and bottled aerated drinks such as ginger ale, cider, sarsaparilla and the famous “Yampa Water” of the Hot Springs Pool. In 1894, needing more room, he opened a wholesale liquor business at 824 Grand Ave. (seen in this photo). His expanded operation included distribution of liquor and beer. The Budweiser Anheuser- Busch wagon can be seen in front of his business on Grand. When Hughes died in October 1915, his business was taken over by his brother-in-law, Joe F. Benedeck. The business came to be known as Benedeck’s Wholesale Merchandise and operated at this location until 1972. Today, Holy Iron Tattoo and Piercing occupies 824 Grand Ave.
Courtesy/Glenwood Springs Historical Society

Local
