Glenwood Springs hockey cleans house in weekend home stands

Glenwood Springs High School hockey players run drills at the Glenwood Springs Community Center ice rink during an after school practice.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs varsity hockey started the season off nicely by picking up two consecutive wins at home this past weekend. The now undefeated Demons beat Air Academy 11-1 Friday and Battle Mountain 9-3 Saturday.

Glenwood Springs head coach Tim Cota said it was a good weekend.

“We had a nice balance through the weekend and our special teams were good — three power play goals and two shorthanded goals,” Cota said. “We did not allow a power play goal.”

Top performers included a one-two combination put forth by senior Ryder Rondeau and junior Jacob Barlow. Barlow scored a hat trick Friday, while Rondeau came back and scored a hat trick Saturday. Paired together, the goal-hungry duo accounted for nine goals apiece this past weekend.

Cota said the Demons generated plenty of scoring chances from high-quality areas. Glenwood supported the puck well most of the weekend and had several waves of threats that were relentless on the offensive zone.

On the back end, Cota said the Demons took care of the middle of the ice better than they have in the past. Cota chalked this defensive performance up to a more mature defensive grouping with a year of experience under their belts from the previous season.

Glenwood Springs junior goaltender Marek Senn, tending the net both games, stopped 41 of 45 shots on the weekend.

“When we faltered, (Marek Senn) made key saves to keep the momentum swinging our way,” Cota said. “Barlow and Rondeau had hatties in each respective game, with all four lines contributing to our offensive attack, which we wanted to establish early in the year.”

With last week’s games against Cheyenne Mountain canceled, the Demons now have two wins and no losses on the season. One of Glenwood’s wins this past weekend was a league victory over Battle Mountain, placing the Demons in second place in the 4A Mountain Ice League. Steamboat Springs picked up two conference wins over Durango, as the Sailors sit in first place in the league.

Glenwood prepares to host Liberty (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.