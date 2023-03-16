Glenwood Springs hockey scores two All-State teamers, two All-State honorable mentions

Clockwise from top left are Kale Tibbetts, Lucas Chartier, Marek Senn and Ryder Rondeau.

Tim Cota/Courtesy

To complement their second-place state tournament finish this season, Glenwood Springs High School hockey has announced its share of All-State team players and honorable mentions.

Making First Team All-State for Colorado 4A hockey is senior Kale Tibbetts. Tibbetts is one of two defensemen in all of 4A to be given this honor.

Making Second Team All-State for Colorado 4A hockey is senior Ryder Rondeau. Rondeau is one of six forwards in all of 4A to be given this honor.

All-State Honorable Mentions include junior goalie Marek Senn and sophomore Lucas Chartier.

In addition to state honors, the Demons had five players make All-Conference teams and another five named as Mountain Conference Honorable Mentions.

Rondeau, Tibbetts, Chartier and Senn were all named First Team All-Conference. Making Second Team All-Conference was junior Jake Barlow.

Mountain Conference Honorable Mentions for Glenwood are seniors Avner Mangeot and Brayden Dacuma, junior Jett Weatherred and sophomores Sam Rosenberg and Jacob Roggie.