Glenwood Springs hockey splits series with Cheyenne Mountain

The Glenwood Springs Demons' bench watches on against Cheyenne Mountain on Wednesday morning.

Submitted/TK Kwiatkowski

Fresh from winter break, Glenwood Springs hockey split a two-game home series against defending 4A state champion Cheyenne Mountain.

On Tuesday night, the Demons shut out the Red-Tailed Hawks 5-0 before suffering a 6-1 loss Wednesday morning.

“Definitely a different story to each game,” Glenwood Head Coach Tim Cota said. “We played much better Tuesday night and then were not able to sustain that momentum in the AM.”

In game one, Demons sophomore forward Brayden Dacuma drew first blood by netting one past Cheyenne Mountain netminder Grant Bevan with 2:54 left in the second period. Down a man due to a penalty, Glenwood senior Ryder Rondeau put another puck past Bevan less than two minutes later.

“Dacuma and his linemates were able to spark us with the first goal off a nice support play off the wall. Once we got that first goal we never looked back,” Cota said. “Ryder followed it up with a stealthy shortie hustle play, so we fed off that momentum.

“We felt we kept getting stronger as the game went along.”

Three additional insurance goals came in the third period. Demons senior forward Carson Miller scored at 15:15, sophomore Ryan Rigney scored at 12:27 and Rondeau notched his second of the night, at 10:35.

Picking up the shutout win in net for the Demons was junior goaltender Mark Senn.

The tables turned for Glenwood in game two Wednesday as Cheyenne Mountain came out swinging. Cota said everything that went right in the first game was lacking in the second.

“There were too many mental errors and (we) just couldn’t get it going — a bit of a mental letdown after a big win the night before,” he said. “We never got that spark we needed in game two.”

In the first period, Cheyenne Mountain senior Wyatt Furda picked up two goals, putting it past Glenwood senior goalie Jeremiah Swenson at 12:06 and 11:03.

“Cheyenne Mountain came into game two and just outworked us, bottom line,” Cota said. “They got the first one and turned the table on us.”

Furda came back in the second period and collected a hat trick, scoring at 9:15.

Cheyenne Mountain netted three more insurance goals in the third period. Glenwood senior defenseman Bradyn Schwettman scored the Demons’ lone goal with a little over five minutes left in the game.

This week’s split gives the Demons four wins and one loss overall on the season. They have one win and zero losses in league play and sit in second place in the 4A Mountain Ice Hockey standings. Steamboat Springs is in first place.

Up next, the Demons host Mullen (1-6) at the Glenwood Springs Ice Rink at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We have a lot of faith and pride in our locker room,” Cota said. “We will learn from the loss and it slipped away from us.”