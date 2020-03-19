Glenwood Springs hosts community forum on Facebook

The City of Glenwood Springs and Valley View Hospital will be hosting a live community forum to address some community and health issues 11-11:30 a.m. Friday on the city’s Facebook page.

People can ask questions of Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes, and Dr. Ben Peery of Valley View Hospital by posting in the comments section of the event post by 9 p.m. tonight. The team will also aim to answer live questions tomorrow.

