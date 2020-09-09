Glenwood Springs hosts ‘Flood After Fire’ webinar Wednesday night

The Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar sits on the steep ridges above the Grizzly Creek Trail.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

An informational webinar for property owners about flooding risks following the Grizzly Creek Fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

“The Flood After Fire webinar will include speakers from Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Flood Insurance Program, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, and the Forest Service,” a news release from the city states.

Webinar information and link can be found on the City of Glenwood Springs Agenda page.

The Grizzly Creek Fire began Aug. 10 and is currently 32,464 acres in size and is 91% contained.

Burn areas along waterways — including No Name, Grizzly Creek and the Colorado River — have increased the risk of debris flows and flooding.

“As Glenwood Canyon recovers from the devastation caused by the Grizzly Creek wildfire, the City of Glenwood Springs and Garfield County warns residents living in and surrounding wildfire areas about the high risk of flash flooding and mudflows, and urges them to evaluate flood insurance for their homes, businesses, or properties,” the release states.

Floods are the most common natural disaster in the U.S. — and the most expensive, the release states.

“Just an inch of water in (an) average-size home can cause more than $25,000 in damage,” the release states. “Most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is a separate policy that protects homes and belongings.”

In the release, Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said the potential for impacts will likely persist for years to come.

“The impacts of a wildfire on flooding can occur immediately, or they can take a few years,” Godes said. “The city is taking action now to educate residents on how to protect themselves and their property or business. I am proud of the coordinated recovery response that is taking place and hope the community utilizes this opportunity to be informed and avoid future tragedy.”