Glenwood Springs housing committee to make potential tax revenue recommendations

Plans for a local affordable housing program could move forward Thursday, following Glenwood Springs City Council’s review of an ad hoc committee’s findings.

In 2021, council members discussed adding tax questions to the fall ballot, which could have increased accommodations taxes and applied an attractions tax to admission-ticket sales around the city. The additional taxes could have gone, in part, toward addressing Glenwood Springs’ growing housing crisis.

Ultimately, the council decided to delay presenting voters with the tax questions.

At council’s direction, city staff and stakeholders then formed an ad hoc housing committee to further explore the city’s housing needs and how potential future tax revenues could alleviate some of the housing burden.

Representatives from the Hotel Colorado, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Colorado Mountain College as well as Habitat for Humanity, Imagine Glenwood and Community Builders were among the 14 members of the committee.

Formed in October 2021, the committee met on seven occasions between January and April, drafting a series of housing recommendations for the city council to review Thursday.

In other council business, council members could discuss contracting a real estate and market demand study for determining retail needs within Glenwood Springs, as it relates to the Downtown Design Standards and Retail Uses overlay conversation, city documents state.

The certified results of the May 3 election are slated for council review, with no changes to either outcome.

And, City Engineer Terri Partch is scheduled to update council members about progress on the South Midland Avenue project.

Go to http://www.cogs.us to access the city council’s full agenda.

