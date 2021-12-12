Glenwood Springs ice rink to reopen Monday

Ice skating could commence Monday at the Glenwood Springs Community Center Ice Rink, with the first public skate slated for noon, a city news release states.

“Since this was a top priority of the Parks and Recreation Department, and thanks to multiple crews working around the clock, this rebuild will be complete in a record time of three days,” said Brian Smith, the Parks and Rec director, “an estimated two weeks ahead of the anticipated schedule.”

A mechanical failure caused the ice rink’s refrigeration system to leak, eliminating the city’s ability to keep ice on the rink. Because of supply chain issues, the city did not initially set a firm reopening date.

In addition to repairs, the city upgraded the refrigerant to a more economical and environmentally friendly product, a news release states.

With the refrigeration system back online, Parks and Rec crews are rebuilding the layers of ice, one at a time. Lining the rink with ice can take 7-10 days depending on outside weather, with colder temperatures aiding their efforts.

As of Friday, three-quarters of an inch of ice was rebuilt, and city crews anticipate the ice depth could be one-and-one-quarter inches by Monday.

“Thank you to everyone for your patience and to Grizzly Hockey Coach T.K. Kwiatkowski and the volunteer crews for help with adding lines to the rink,” Smith said in a news release. “We are so grateful for the support and patience as we made repairs. We look forward to seeing everyone having fun out on the ice again.”

The first public open skate after the reopening is scheduled at noon-1:30 p.m. Monday.

Community Center members can access the public skate at no additional charge. For non-members, admission ranges from $5-7, depending on age, and rental skates are available for $4 per pair.

Go to http://www.glenwoodrec.com/189/Ice-Rink for more information about the ice rink schedule.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com.