Glenwood Springs identifies gas line break on Midland Avenue; traffic to resume early afternoon





After a gas line break was identified at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Mt. Sopris Drive, traffic is expected to resume at 1:30 p.m., the city said.

The break, identified at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, closed down traffic throughout the morning, on both sides of the work zone.

Glenwood Springs City Engineer Terri Partch said Black Hills Energy is in the process of replacing a gas line that runs along the Midland Avenue Corridor.

There are currently no safety concerns to the public, Partch added. In addition, traffic control from the city South Midland project was moved down to the roundabout at 27th Street and Midland Avenue, where motorists are being screened, Partch said.

Traffic that is not going to the Hager Lane, Old Cardiff Bridge Road, Park East or Park West neighborhoods will continue to not be allowed onto South Midland Avenue, until the afternoon. Four Mile traffic continues to be diverted at Four Mile Ranch and sent back to Dry Park Road.

According to the city, as of 10:38 a.m., people are being rerouted at the Park East/West neighborhood.

