Glenwood Springs invites public comment on draft comprehensive plan update

Glenwood Springs has spent nearly the entire year updating its comprehensive plan, inviting people to voice their opinions for the updated draft.

Public comment for the draft comprehensive plan update will be due by Jan. 6.

“City planners will use this document as we manage long range planning projects and review development applications,” said Long Range Principal Planner Jim Hardcastle said in a Thursday news release.

The comprehensive plan is created to act as a roadmap for Glenwood Springs’ future. The aim of the update is to articulate the direction for the community’s shared vision in a practical planning document, the release states..

The update weaves together thousands of comments and an in-depth analysis of existing conditions in Glenwood Springs.

“The update provides guidance from Glenwood residents and stakeholders surrounding our strategies, goals and priorities while including flexibility for continuing community conversations around our city’s challenges and opportunities,” Hardcastle said in the release.

The document includes information about the process, community context, vision, goals, 10 planning element chapters and an implementation plan.

The planning element chapters are:

Land Use and Growth Management

Community Character and Vitality

Economic Development and Tourism

Transportation and Mobility

Housing

Public Utilities and Services

Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails

Natural Resources

Cultural Resources and the Arts

Climate and Hazards

Each of the chapters has strategies and methods for how the city can achieve the goals. The strategies have specific tasks as steps to implement the goals.

The city staff will review comments from the community and make final revisions to the draft before it goes to the Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission for review and recommendation, the release states..

After the project team considers changes to the draft from community feedback, responses will be shared with the planning and zoning commission and city council during the adoption hearing.

Comments submitted throughout the process will be made public in the appendix in the draft plan.

Community members are invited to view the full draft document and share input via the comment form by Jan. 6. Links to the draft document and the comment form can be found on the project webpage at http://www.cogs.us/VisionGlenwood .

