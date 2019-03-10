Glenwood Springs’ Issues & Answers Forum Monday night

Glenwood Springs' Issues and Answers Night takes place Monday evening, inviting City Council candidates to share their views and providing a forum for supporters and opponents of the proposed 3/4-cent (0.75 percent) streets tax to debate the topic.

Ballots for the April 2 city election are being mailed to all registered voters in Glenwood Springs on Monday.

Moderated by KMTS News Director Ron Milhorn, the event begins at 5 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Springs City Hall, located at 101 W. Eigth St. It will also be streamed live on KMTS’ YouTube channel.

According to Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association President and CEO Angie Anderson, all six of the At Large and Ward 3 candidates are expected to be on hand to field questions in their respective debates.

The At Large race includes Tony Hershey, who works as a deputy district attorney for the 9th District Attorney’s Office; Erika Gibson, an attorney with the law firm Balcomb and Green; and current At Large City Councilor Jim Ingraham, a retired finance professional who will seek formal election to the seat. Ingraham was appointed to the seat last year following the resignation of former councilor Kathryn Trauger.

"Each candidate or issue representative has been asked to prepare a brief, 2-minute opening statement and 2-minute closing statement,” Anderson said. “There will be one minute assigned for answering questions asked by the moderator.”

According to Anderson, organizers have prepared and collected questions from community members in advance.

"[The questions] will be sorted by a media panel to avoid duplication and to ensure that a wide variety of topics are addressed in the short period of time," Anderson said.

The Ward 3 (east and north sides of downtown) race includes Ksana Oglesby, who works for Mountain Valley Developmental Services; local attorney Charlie Willman, a 2016 candidate for one of the two At-Large City Council seats; and longtime community activist Jennifer Vanian. The Ward 3 seat is being vacated by Todd Leahy, who is term-limited.

Running uncontested for the Ward 4 seat is Paula Stepp, a candidate for Garfield County commissioner last fall. She will provide a 5-minute statement. The Ward 4 seat is being vacated by current Mayor Michael Gamba, who is also term-limited.

Current Ward 1 Councilor Steve Davis, also running unopposed, is unable to attend the event, Anderson said.

The election forum will also feature a debate regarding the city’s proposed ¾-cent streets sales tax, which would raise $56 million over 20 years to rebuild failing streets and underground utilities throughout Glenwood.

Jonathan Godes, representing the campaign to Fix Our Streets, and Ted Edmonds, representing the Committee For Responsible Taxation, will provide the pro and con perspectives for this portion of the event.

“They will follow the same format as the candidates," Anderson said. "I hope that Issues and Answers helps voters to make an informed decision in the election. The event provides a great opportunity for voters to hear from all the candidates and issue representatives at once, providing insights into similarities and differences."

The Post Independent will also be providing coverage of the event, including Facebook live video of some segments.

