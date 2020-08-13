Glenwood Springs issues new water use restrictions starting Friday

The Glenwood Springs Water Department is extending its outdoor lawn watering restriction through Friday, and is implementing an odd-even day watering protocol thereafter.

Beginning Saturday at 6 a.m., households are able to water their lawns on alternating days. This will extend through Saturday, Aug. 29, according to a Thursday evening press release from the city.

“Odd-numbered home addresses can water on odd days of the month. Even-numbered home addresses can water on even days of the month,” according to the release. “Most irrigation controls have this as a built-in setting option.”

The city is requesting that residents do not water lawns for a longer duration of time than normal. Watering should only occur before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m., city water officials advise.

The release further explains that excess water usage can drop the water storage levels in a water tank, meaning less water at that moment for firefighting use.

“Please keep water consumption to a minimum in your household or business,” the release further advises. “Items to consider are shorter showers, less or no bathtub filling, no filling of pools, dish washers set on the water-saving mode, less-frequent washing machine loads, minimum car washing, etc.”

The restrictions will be reviewed daily and any changes will be communicated with city water customers.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS EMITE MAYORES RESTRICCIONES DE USO DEL AGUA

El Departamento de Agua de la Ciudad de Glenwood Springs está extendiendo la restricción “NO REGAR SU JARDIN” hasta el viernes 14th de agosto e implementando un protocolo de riego de día impar.

A partir del sábado 15 de agosto de 2020 a las 6:00 am, los hogares pueden regar su césped en días alternos. Esto se extenderá hasta el sábado 29 de agosto. Las direcciones de casas numeradas impares pueden regar en días impares del mes. Las direcciones de casas numeradas pares pueden regar en días pares del mes. La mayoría de los controles de riego tienen esto como una opción de configuración integrada.

La ciudad está solicitando que los residentes no regar césped por una duración más larga de lo normal. El riego solo debe ocurrir antes de las 10 a.m. o después de las 6 p.m.

El exceso de agua puede disminuir los niveles de almacenamiento de agua en un tanque de agua, lo que significa menos agua en ese momento para el uso de la lucha contra incendios.

Por favor, mantenga el consumo de agua al mínimo en su hogar o negocio. Los artículos a tener en cuenta son duchas más cortas, menos o ningún relleno de bañera, sin llenado de piscinas, lavavajillas en el modo de ahorro de agua, cargas de lavadora menos frecuentes, lavado mínimo de automóviles, etc.

Estas restricciones se revisarán diariamente y si se puede realizar algún cambio, la información se pondrá al público con esas actualizaciones