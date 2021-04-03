Glenwood Springs’ Jenn Ooton named 2020 Assistant City Manager of the Year by the CCCMA

Jenn Ooton, Glenwood Springs Assistant City Manager



Glenwood Springs Assistant City Manager Jenn Ooton was named 2020 Assistant City Manager of the Year by the Colorado City and County Management Association, according to a news release.

Ooton accepted the award Monday during an annual award ceremony, which was held virtually.

“Jenn Ooton is an outstanding member of our management team and truly puts her heart and soul into protecting the health of all Glenwood Springs residents and our local businesses,” Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa stated in the release.

“Her work on initiatives like our community listening sessions, shop local campaign, and United to Stop the Spread helped our community push through this difficult year and build resiliency for our future. It was my honor to nominate her for this award.”

“Ooton was recognized for her exceptional public leadership in Glenwood Springs.”

Ooton has been working as Glenwood Springs’ assistant city manager since 2017. She started working for the city in 2016.

Glenwood City Council recognized Ooton during Thursday night’s meeting and replayed the video of Ooton accepting the award, which can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page at the time stamp of 37:57.

Figueroa credited Ooton with helping make the right calls, albeit tough calls, during the peak of the COVID pandemic last year.

“2020 was a hard year for all the city, but you truly stepped up and were just such an integral part of the team,” Figueroa said.

“Most importantly, you supported me the entire time and also questioned me the entire time. And that’s why you deserve to be assistant city manager of the year in the state of Colorado.”

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.