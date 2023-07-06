Glenwood Springs laser show provides breath of fresh air

As the sun sets, the laser show crew check the lights to make sure there is enough fog for the show to start.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

Glenwood Springs continued the tradition of the safe fireworks display by having a laser show for the Fourth of July.

The wind was quiet most the day until the sun started to drop a couple hours before the show was about to start.

“The biggest concern is the wind blowing all of the fog away,” said Devin Arruabarrena, one of the consultant laser show designers from Nexus Productions.

A much smaller concern than wind is blowing fireworks embers into the dry air, which can possibly ignite.

The show required the fog to build enough that the light could reflect off of the water droplets to see the beams better. Without the fog, there would be no show.

“Shows in valleys like these can be a little tricky,” Arruabarrena said.

Although the fog took a little longer than expected to build up, there was enough to put on a good show.

“I prefer fireworks obviously, but I prefer having my house be intact, so I appreciate not having fire danger,” said local resident Halie Bolton.

With the Spring Creek Fire in Parachute being contained but still burning, the Rifle fireworks show was canceled.

While Denver’s Air Quality Index stayed at a moderate level, with a few minor spikes on the Fourth of July, Glenwood’s air quality stayed at a consistently good level, only having a minor spike to moderate on June 23 and 24 because of the Spring Creek Fire.

The last time Glenwood Springs had a fireworks show in 2017, the Environmental Protection Agency recorded the air quality hitting a moderate level for the whole Fourth of July weekend.

Glenwood Springs has been doing laser shows in place of firework shows since 2018 because of a longstanding drought and continued fire danger this time of year.

The laser show did reflect the light straight on to Red Mountain behind where the audience was watching, making bright spirals and circles on the mountainside. Though there is a possibility the lasers could affect wildlife, Erin Romero, a licensed wildlife rehabilitation specialist from the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt, said she has never seen blind animals from possible laser shows.

Fireworks do greatly affect wild animals though, causing animals to abandon their young and birds to fly into objects and hurt themselves, she said.

The sentiment of preferring fireworks still seemed to be similar for many attendees.

Devany Gaeta and Karla Fierro both attended the laser show with a couple of their friends, and they said they liked the show but definitely preferred fireworks.

“Fireworks are way better,” Fierro said.

Though they said they did enjoy how the laser show stayed on beat with the music the whole time.

Bolton’s friend, Faith Beermann, said she preferred drone shows since they are more versatile and a little more entertaining.

Bolton said she really only comes out to events like these when she has guests in town, but her friend and fellow local resident, Justin Wyckoff, said he wants to see more advertising for these kinds of events so he knows when they are happening.

The 2023 Fourth of July laser show at Two Rivers Park. Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

The laser show is lined up to the beat of the music, with dancing lasers choreographed for each song. Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

As some smoke clears in the wind, and interesting view of the laser show shines through. Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent