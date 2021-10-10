Glenwood Springs leaf collection site opens to residents Monday

Fallen leaves cover a sidewalk near downtown Glenwood.

Glenwood Springs residents can unload their fallen leaves at a city-operated collection site on Airport Road starting Monday.

Located at the old rodeo grounds near the Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport, the 24-hour leaf collection point is a free service to city residents. Signage along Airport Road is set to guide users where to drop off their yard waste, according to a city news release.

Commercial operators are not permitted to use the site, but leaves and yard waste can be delivered year-round to the South Canyon Landfill, ​1205 County Road 134. The landfill charges fees for leaf drop-off, Glenwood Springs spokesperson Bryana Starbuck said.

City staff is asking collection site users to remove their leaves from plastic bags and ensure no stones, litter, branches or other debris are deposited at the site to prevent city equipment damage and worker injuries.

“We’ve provided this service for as long as I can remember — at least 20 years,” said Matt Langhorst, Glenwood Springs Public Works director. “When the pile gets too big, we load them into a truck and transfer them to the landfill, where they’ll be composted and sold back to the community.”

The leaf collection site is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week through Nov. 30, but Starbuck advised users to avoid peak traffic times on South Midland Avenue, where traffic stalls are frequent due to road construction.

“South Midland runs right by Sopris Elementary School, so between 7-10 a.m. and 2-6 p.m., there will likely be a lot of traffic,” she said. “Weekends could be a better time to utilize the leaf drop-off.”

In a related note, Glenwood Springs City Council is currently in the process of reviewing changes to an ordinance regarding snow removal and yard waste, which, if passed, would ban residents from depositing yard waste in the public right of way, such as on sidewalks or in storm gutters.

Council members approved the second reading of the ordinance Thursday during their regular meeting.

“The ordinance is important, because sometimes residents will pile the leaves in the gutters,” Langhorst said. “After a good rain, they can really clog storm drainage and gum up the street sweeper operations.”

City staff are encouraging residents to rake their leaves and use the free collection site instead of allowing yard waste to collect in the public right of way.

The final reading of the ordinance could occur during the council’s next regular meeting, Oct. 21, but an agenda has not been released yet.

