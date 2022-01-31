Glenwood Springs lifts mask order, some city service to remain temporarily remote

Glenwood Springs lifted the city-wide mask order Monday, following a downward trend of new COVID-19 cases, a news release states.

In January, Garfield County experienced a significant rise in COVID cases with a peak of 293 cases reported in a single day on Jan. 13, Garfield County Public Health reported.

By Jan. 28, the most current COVID data available through Garfield County, the number of reported cases was down to 19.

Although the city is lifting the mask order, city staff encourage residents to continue wearing face coverings indoors, especially in crowded spaces.

Through Feb. 11, Glenwood Springs City Hall walk-in services remain temporarily, but services continue to be offered by appointment, virtually or via drop-off. City staff are monitoring the surge in COVID omicron cases and consulting with local health officials, and adjustments to the city’s COVID protocols could be made as needed, the news release states.

City services

Administrative services for the Glenwood Springs Police Department can be accessed through appointment, and residents can call 970-384-6500 for non-emergency police inquiries.

Municipal Court dates through Feb. 11 will be conducted via phone, the news release states. Defendants should call 970-384-6530 at 7:45 a.m. on their scheduled court date. City staff advised defendants to continue calling even if lines are busy, because they can get backed up.

If an individual needs to discuss their case or court date, they can contact the court prior to their court date, according to the news release. A Spanish interpreter is available when court is in session.

In-person court appearances are scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Feb. 15.

Utility bills and other fees can be paid online, by phone, by mail or by using a payment drop off box (located at the eastern entrance outside City Hall or in the parking lot drop box on the west side of City Hall), the news release states. Automatic direct debit payments are also available. For more information, go to http://www.cogs.us/Pay or call 970-384-6455.

As with previous COVID protocols, the Community Development and Engineering permit desks will continue to serve customers through digital submissions or by appointment. Call 970-384-6450 for more information about the Community Development Department.

The Community Center is open, but masks are encouraged and people who are ailing are being asked to avoid the center for the time being. Self-screening and disposable masks are available at the center’s entrances.

Public meetings

Through Feb. 11, public meetings with more than 10 people are slated for virtual conference, including City Council and all Glenwood Springs board and commission meetings. For conference call information, go to http://www.cogs.us and search the agenda calendar for the meeting in question, the release states. Public meetings can be attended via Zoom or by calling in with the conference information.