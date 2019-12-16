Glenwood Springs man arrested for sexual assault, kidnapping

Glenwood Springs police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter.

The assault occurred Dec. 7, in north Glenwood Springs, according to a probable cause statement. Police were called around 7:30 p.m.

According to court documents, the man, a Mexican national, had been dating the daughter’s mother for two years. On the evening of Dec. 7, he was with the two and drinking, and the man allegedly became verbally and physically abusive.

The mother called police and reported she had been hit in the face, according to probable cause documents.

The man eventually tried to leave in the mother’s car. According to the mother, she was worried that the man would damage her car driving under the influence and she would be responsible.

The daughter went to try and stop the man from leaving, and he left the home on foot.

The man and the daughter eventually walked toward a nearby gas station, but they began arguing again. The man then forced the woman to the ground and allegedly assaulted her while she struggled, according to the affidavit.

The woman’s daughter told police “that she continued to attempt to get free of (the suspect) and was screaming for help in both English and Spanish but no one heard her.”

After screaming, the man got off of her and she ran away, according to the document.

The woman told police that the man had been threatening her children, and that he wanted to get “papers to be in the United States,” and that if he got her pregnant he would have “leverage against her.”

The suspect told police through a translator that the two women would not let him leave.

He said that the woman followed him and “seduced” him, according to the documents.

The first police officers arrived less than 5 minutes after the mother called 911, according to the document. They knocked on doors near the woman’s home, but no one had heard or seen anything.

The suspect was released on $1,500 bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for January.

tphippen@postindependent.com