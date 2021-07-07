Glenwood Springs man charged with DUI following Monday crash

A Glenwood Springs man involved in a four-vehicle crash is facing several misdemeanor charges, said Patrol Sgt. Mike Prough with the Glenwood Springs Police Department.

Jorge Sanchez, 45, is charged with driving under the influence, no valid driver’s license and careless driving, Prough said.

Sanchez was southbound on the Grand Avenue bridge when he struck a northbound vehicle, causing a four-vehicle crash.

The incident was reported at 9:13 a.m. Monday.

Prough said one driver involved in the crash was transported to Valley View Hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

Prough praised Code Enforcement Officer Lynne Springer, who directed traffic on Grand Avenue at the crash site for over an hour.

