Glenwood Springs man faces two felonies after alleged domestic violence incident

A Glenwood Springs man was arrested Thursday night after barricading himself in an apartment in Glenwood Meadows and allegedly physically assaulting his spouse and threatening to kill her and others, a Glenwood Springs Police Department news release states.

Jakim Amir Anderson, 25, is charged with two felonies: assault in the second degree and menacing. He also faces misdemeanor charges of child abuse, harassment and obstructing.

Police received reports of domestic violence allegedly in progress shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday in an apartment on the 300 block of Wulfsohn Road, the release states.

“The victim/survivor was contacted and said she had been in a physical altercation with her husband, Mr. Anderson,” the release states. “The survivor reported that Mr. Anderson had strangled her and placed a gun to her head, then charged (cocked) the firearm.”

Injuries to the woman’s throat and chest were visible to law enforcement. She added that the couple’s 9-month-old child was still in the apartment with her husband.

“Officers attempted to contact Mr. Anderson in the apartment, however he refused to open the door,” the release states. “He said he had a firearm and would shoot anyone that entered the apartment. Officers could hear what they believed to be the suspect racking the slide on a handgun.”

After establishing a safety perimeter and determining no one outside the couple’s apartment was at risk, the Garfield County All-Hazards Response Team was called to the scene.

A judge authorized a search and arrest warrant for Anderson and his residence.

“After hours of failed negotiations with Mr. Anderson, the AHRT team was able to gain entry into the apartment and take Anderson into custody without incident,” the release states. “The 9-month-old child was safely recovered and returned to his/her mother.”

Anderson was booked into Garfield County jail after the incident.

“The Glenwood Springs Police Department reminds our residents and visitors that domestic violence has no place in our community,” officials said in the release. “If you are a victim of domestic violence, we encourage you to report to law enforcement by calling 911 or our non-emergency line at 970-384-6500.”

Those in need of assistance but who are not ready to report to law enforcement can call the Advocate Safehouse Project at 970-945-4439 or National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).