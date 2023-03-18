Glenwood Springs man killed in avalanche near Marble on Friday

One splitboarder and two skiers were caught in this avalanche near Marble in Gunnison County on Friday. One was killed and the other two received medical treatment. Photo via Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Avalanche

One man was killed and two others received medical treatment after being caught in an avalanche near Marble on Friday, a Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office release states.

In a post on Facebook, the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office reports that the body of Glenwood Springs resident Joel Shute, 36, was recovered Saturday.

According to a Colorado Avalanche Information Center report, two skiers and one splitboarder were caught in an avalanche along upper Rapid Creek southwest of Marble in Gunnison County on Friday.

“The avalanche released on an east-northeast aspect above treeline,” the CAIC report states. “It broke 2-3 feet deep, 300-500 feet wide and ran 2,400 vertical feet.”

All three were caught in the avalanche, but the splitboarder was able to get out and seek help, according to the report. Once contacted by the splitboarder, medical and rescue teams worked to evacuate one skier via helicopter, but the other skier, Shute, was not found until Saturday.

“Members of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and West Elk Search and Rescue were flown via helicopter into an area of rugged terrain where the avalanche occurred,” the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office states. “They started their search while other teams were en route to the area. The body was located around 11:30 a.m. and recovery was made via helicopter.”

Responding agencies included the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Mountain Rescue Aspen, West Elk Rescue Group, Flight for Life, Careflight of the Rockies, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.