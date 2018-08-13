Glenwood Springs man wins $10k in Ducky Derby

Worries of low water levels in the Roaring Fork River for the 27th annual Ducky Derby subsided, Glenwood Springs resident Miguel Mendoza won the top prize of $10,000 on Saturday after one of the three ducks he purchased in support of Glenwood High School Cheer crossed the line first, according to a statement from the Rotary Club of Aspen.

Saturday’s race was saved by Salvation Ditch Co. agreeing to stop diverting water shortly before the race, creating a dramatic increase in the flow of the Roaring Fork.

Officials also were able to devise a new method of randomizing duck serial numbers to ensure everyone who had “adopted” one of the 27,000 rubber ducks had an even chance of winning.

This year’s Ducky Derby is expected to distribute more than $200,000 to local youth groups, high school scholarships and international service projects, according to the statement.

Other winners, in order, are Natalie Tanner, Kim Arensdorf, Barbara Bamblis, Jonathan Lewis, Lea Bonnier, Nina Holcomb, David Fortune, Aleksandra Graczynski and Nancy Blank.