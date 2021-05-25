Glenwood Springs man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to nine years in prison

A Glenwood Springs man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to nine years in prison following a plea agreement.

Mario Ruiz-Alvarado, 27, was sentenced by Ninth District Judge James Boyd to nine years in prison for burglary, stemming from a 2018 incident where Ruiz-Alvarado broke into a Glenwood Springs restaurant and was found unconscious.

The sentencing took place Tuesday afternoon at the Garfield County Courthouse.

Boyd also sentenced Ruiz-Alvarado to a three year sentence in prison, to be served concurrently, for a bond violation.

In a plea agreement, Ruiz-Alvarado pleaded guilty to those charges and several other charges related to separate recent incidents dropped.

On March 25, Ruiz-Alvarado attempted to convince the victim to let him into her apartment then fled south to the Wulfsohn Mountain Park area prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The charges related to that incident — felony menacing/domestic, violation of a criminal protection order, obstructing a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance—were dropped by the prosecution.

Ruiz-Alvarado has previously served time after being found guilty on several felony charges related to an incident where he fired a shot during an altercation in 2014 in a West Glenwood parking lot in 2020.

During the sentencing, Boyd empathized with Ruiz-Alvarado’s battle with drug abuse and the losses of loved ones he’s suffered.

“Certainly some things have happened in your personal life that deserve compassion in a human sense but they certainly don’t excuse the danger,” Boyd said.

But given the severity of the charges, and Ruiz Alvarado’s lengthy criminal record, Boyd said a prison sentence was warranted.

“You bring a significant history of criminal offenses including a past experience with prison, past experience with parole, all of which are tools of consequence that are supposed to catch people’s attention,” Boyd said.

Boyd said he could not control what programs Ruiz-Alvarado may have available to him while in prison, but would write a statement to the Department of Corrections recommending that he would benefit from a drug rehabilitation program while serving his sentence.

