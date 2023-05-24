Glenwood Springs Middle School principal announced as first to take over new district position

New RFSD Executive Director of Schools Joel Hathaway.

Will Grandbois / Post Independent

Glenwood Springs Middle School Principal Joel Hathaway will step down from his current position and accept a new role within Roaring Fork Schools as executive director of schools.

A new position in the district, Hathaway will be the first to hold the title. Working under Chief Academic Officer Stacey Park on the instructional team, Hathaway’s position will ask him to ensure consistent implementation of the district’s academic program and provide support and supervision to school administrators.

Part of the district’s learning acceleration plan, the position will be one of many newly added roles to help ensure all students are performing at grade level and excelling.

The principal of Glenwood Springs Middle School since 2015, Hathaway said he is excited for the challenges and learning experiences he will face in his new role.

“To be in this position, I’m really excited to have the opportunity to lead a great group of administrators throughout our district,” Hathaway said. “I’m excited for the challenges and learning experiences this position will give me. We have a great group of principals who I know I will learn a lot from when I walk into the school building with them.”

Before stepping into the new position this July, Hathaway reflected on his time as principal at the middle school.

“It’s been really special because of the staff, the community and the students.” Hathaway said. “I feel like I’ve been really fortunate to lead such an amazing crew. We’ve come up against so many different challenges and faced them successfully because of the great team we have.”

Following a number of internal hires within the district in recent weeks, including newly named Chief Operating Officer Ben Bohmfalk and new Chief of Human Resources Begonia Platt, district Public Information Officer and Chief of Staff Kelsy Been highlighted how the district has been able to benefit from the internal-hire process.

“Anytime that we can hire somebody who is really qualified but also has strong connections and knowledge to our school community, that’s a huge benefit,” Been said. “Joel has been working with the leadership team for years and that’s going to make this transition a lot smoother.”

With a late-year vacancy now on the table for the principal position at Glenwood Springs Middle School, those interested in applying for the position can go to the Roaring Fork School District website to apply.