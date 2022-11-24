Glenwood Springs might not be the North Pole, but it’s still a Winter Wonderland

Winter on the Mountain kicked off last weekend at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. A new feature this year is the North Pole gathering area for kids to meet Santa and warm up.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

When the days end so early in a sleepy mountain town, celebration, dazzling light displays and any excuse for a good cup of hot cocoa or cider help to warm the soul.

Winter Wonderland aims to make that all happen throughout the city.

The wonderland itself will take place throughout Glenwood until New Year’s Day, including homes and businesses putting on festivities to feature joyous holiday displays in every corner of town.

Beginning Friday night, Winter Wonderland will kick off with the Hotel Colorado’s spectacular Christmas Lighting ceremony, live entertainment and a visit from old St. Nick. The Winter Wonderland festivities are set to conclude with the city of Glenwood Springs New Year’s Eve Celebration under the Grand Avenue Bridge.

One fun feature that costs nothing but will bring some added joy to your holiday pictures is the Self-Guided Augmented Reality Tour happening until Dec. 23. The Glenwood Springs Downtown Development Authority added multiple stops for people to scan QR codes to get selfies with characters like gingerbread people and penguins.

Take a picture with the hashtag #thegreatglenwoodholidayhunt to be entered to win $50 in Glenwood Gold. Installations can be found at Centennial Park (Ninth Street & Grand Avenue), near the Amtrak Station at Seventh and Cooper streets, in Bethel Plaza under the bridge and at North Landing (Sixth and Pine streets). More information is found on the DDA website.

Winter on the Mountain at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park features the peak of Iron Mountain all lit up and completely decked out. Santa will be there and kids under 12 ride the gondola up for free.

Santa will also be making a special appearance with his reindeer from 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 9 in Centennial Park at Ninth and Grand. The event will be free and family friendly with caroling by Mountain Harmony and churros from El Bajon and hot cocoa from The Property Shop.

Decorate like Cark Griswold and compete for the first, second or third prize for the best decorations from both businesses and community members. Submission can be sent now through Dec. 19 and voting is from Dec. 20- Jan. 6

Other Winter Wonderland-related eventsl include the Vaudeville Revue Holiday Show, Mountain Madrigal Singers, Elf on a Shelf, Letters to Santa and wine tastings at Cooper Wine and Spirits.

Winter Wonderland is sponsored by Bay Equity Home Loans , Bank of Colorado and Bighorn Toyota in partnership with the Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation and the Post Independent.

For more information, visit the Glenwood Springs Chamber website.

