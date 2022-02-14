Glenwood Springs moves closer to appointing new council member

Three applications for a vacant Glenwood Springs City Council seat are slated for review during a council work session Thursday.

Marco Dehm, Clemons Kopf and Marc Adler applied for the Ward 1 council seat left vacant when former Council Member Steve Davis resigned in January.

In addition to reviewing the applications during the work session, city council is also slated Thursday during their regular session to schedule a date for appointing one of the applicants.

Go to http://www.cogs.us and navigate to the city council agenda section to view the applicants’ resumes.

In other business, the council could appoint new board and commission members to the Financial Advisory Board as well as the Transportation, Historic Preservation and Parks and Recreation commissions.

A South Midland Avenue project review is scheduled for presentation by Kathleen Wanatowicz, a public relations specialist who organized many of the project’s public engagement initiatives.

The council could also approve a one-time expenditure of $10,000 to assist the Greater Roaring Fork Housing Coalition forming as a nonprofit organization, granting the entity access to funding streams currently unavailable. City documents state the $10,000 was already budgeted within the Community Development budget.

Several ordinances could also appear before the council, including updating the city’s building codes.

Glenwood Springs Building and Fire Codes were last revised in 2017, and the city is currently using the 2015 Building Codes, with the exception of the 2009 Energy Code, city documents state.

To keep pace with the cellular industry, council could amend the city’s code regarding wireless communication facilities within city limits. The proposed amendments include additional definitions, co-location requirements when adjacent to business or locating within a right of way, visual and aesthetic impact mitigation, maximum height of alternative tower structures, facility distance standards, submittal requirements and review procedures as well as timelines for the city to review, city documents state.

An ordinance amending the city’s public land codes includes exacting a fee on private development via a square-footage formula, excluding charging the fee on developers for housing units deed restricted to residents 100 percent of area median income and making changes to the proposed definition of artist, city documents state.

The final ordinance council is slated to review is a single reading budget appropriation reflecting carryover funds for projects not completed in 2021, primarily from the acquisition and improvement fund and capital project fund, according to city documents.

