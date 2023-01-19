Glenwood Springs names Beverli Marshall new city manager

Beverli Marshall speaks to City Council, staff and the community of Glenwood Springs at a meet and greet for city manager finalists on Jan. 6. Marshall was selected as the new city manager on Jan. 9, 2023.

Cassandra Ballard/ Post Independent

It’s been a week and a half since city of Glenwood Springs staff, City Council and community members met with the second round of finalists for city manager, and the decision is in.

Beverli Marshall is set to become the new Glenwood Springs city manager.

“I am honored for the chance to serve the people of Glenwood Springs and sincerely look forward to working with City Council and staff to ensure we serve this community with excellence,” Marshall said in a news release from the city.

The formal announcement came following an executive session at the beginning of the Thursday City Council meeting. Marshall will officially begin her role as city manager on March 20 and has signed on for a two-year contract, according to the release.

Contract terms include an annual salary of $215,000, plus a $2,000-per-month housing allowance, according to the contract approved as part of City Council’s consent agenda on Thursday.

Marshall, who will be running the day-to-day operations and administration of the city has vast experience in government services, management, budgeting, finance, strategic planning and organizational development.

“Drawing from my introductory conversations with community members, it is clear to me that there is a lot of passion and opportunity to work collaboratively for the present and future of Glenwood,” Marshall said in the release.

Holding multiple high level CEO positions in public sector jobs in California, Marshall began her extensive career in housing and finance in Alaska and California.

“City Council is excited to welcome Dr. Marshall to the City of Glenwood Springs,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said in the release. “Beverli will bring a broad knowledge and skill set to this role and is a great fit to lead Glenwood as we navigate opportunities and challenges for our community including infrastructure, housing, climate change, economic resiliency and more.”

Marshall is currently the general manager for the Valley Sanitary District in Indio, California, and has worked in city government for 25 years, in wastewater and for the housing authority in San Francisco.

Marshall holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Alliant International University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Alaska, a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from California State University, and is recognized as a Credentialed Manager by the International City/County Manager Association.

On Dec. 8, 2022, the city announced three new finalists for the position in its extended city-manager search, and held a community meet-up on Jan. 5.

Finalists Doug Gerber and Rachel Oys, along with Marshall, were named in the second round that was initiated after council decided to continue the search. In September 2022, council chose to reject the first round of finalists, citing that they did not think they had the experience they were looking for.

